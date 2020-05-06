Las Piñas reports 11 COVID-19 recoveries, the most the city registered in single day

(Eagle News) — Las Piñas on Wednesday, May 6, reported 11 recoveries, the city’s highest number of recoveries in a single day.

The local government said of the 11, one each was from Barangay CAA, Manuyo Dos, Pamplona Uno, Talon Uno, Almanza Dos, Pamplona Dos, Talon Kwatro; and two each from Talon Dos and Talon Tres.

The age range of those who recently recovered were from 7 to 69.

All in all, there have been 35 recoveries in the city.

The city has so far confirmed 187 COVID-19 cases, with the most number of cases still in Talon Dos, at 21.

Barangay Ilaya, which had zero confirmed cases in the past, confirmed its very first COVID-19 case.

Twenty deaths have been confirmed all in all.