“Lannie” now outside PAR but rains to prevail in parts of PHL, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — “Lannie” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services said rains, however, will prevail over Metro Manila, Central and Southern Luzon, Antique, and Aklan due to the trough of the tropical depression.

In the next 24 hours, the enhanced northeasterly wind flow will bring occasional gusts reaching near gale to at times gale force in strength over Extreme Northern Luzon.

The enhanced southwesterlies, meanwhile, will bring the same conditions over the coastal and upland/mountain areas along the western section of Central and Southern Luzon.

A gale warning is also currently in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the remaining western seaboard of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the country, PAGASA said.