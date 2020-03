(Eagle News)–Laguna province has recorded 17 coronavirus disease 2019 cases so far.

Gov. Ramil Hernandez said of the 17, seven were from Santa Rosa, three from Biñan, two from Calamba and San Pedro, and one each from Cabuyao, Los Baños and Lumban.

Hernandez said 687 persons are under investigation, while 8859 are under monitoring.

Over 1000 persons under monitoring have been cleared, he said.