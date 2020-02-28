Lacson: “Pastillas” scheme the result of greed and corruption, not of a lack of benefits

(Eagle News)–Senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday, Feb. 28, said the so-called pastillas scheme was the result of greed and corruption of unscrupulous Immigration personnel.

“Suspension or termination of overtime pay and non-inclusion in the salary hike of other government employees should never be a reason for corrupt BI personnel to justify the illegal acts they commit to augment their income. That is crap, and I am not buying it,” Lacson said in a statement.

He said while the bureau’s reshuffle of its airport personnel “may be a step in the right direction, it will have little success if it does not eradicate greed and corruption.”

Earlier, Allison Chiong, immigration officer 1, revealed in a Senate panel hearing issues stemming from the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations the scheme, which sees the unscrupulous immigration personnel escorting Chinese workers into the country for a fee.

Chiong had said the scheme was set up by some of his colleagues “to cope with the substantial deduction of their salaries,” when the overtime pay of immigration personnel was scrapped.

“Noong pumasok kami bilang mga kawani ng gobyerno, alam naman namin ang mga limitations, even sacrifices, as well as the benefits that go with being in public service,” Lacson said.

“But even the so-called benefits are governed by rules and regulations, and should not put us above our counterparts in the private sector,” he added.

At least 19 immigration personnel have been placed in floating status over the scheme.

President Rodrigo Duterte said more will be sacked.