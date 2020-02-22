Lacson: Manner of killing of BuCor legal officer “shows how cheap life has become” in drug war

(Eagle News)–The manner in which Bureau of Corrections legal officer Fredric Santos was killed “shows how cheap life has become in the government’s war on drugs,” Senator Panfilo Lacson said.

According to Lacson, this is whether it was ” stage-managed or perpetrated by drug syndicates.”

“Either way, it is on the law enforcement agencies to bear the burden of finding the solution to this impunity,” Lacson said.

“It is another big challenge to law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation, to get to the bottom of the case,” he added.

Santos was killed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, just as he was about to fetch his daughter.

Senate President Tito Sotto said he had expressed readiness to tell all on the Good Conduct Time Allowance mess through Lacson.

Santos was among 24 suspended by the Ombudsman over the mess, which saw the release of convicts of heinous crimes under the GCTA law that awards inmates credits for good conduct.