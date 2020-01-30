Lacson: Indefinite US travel ban on Cabinet members could have adverse consequences on PHL economy, security

(Eagle News)–Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday, Jan. 30, said an indefinite travel ban on Cabinet members to the United States could have adverse consequences on our country’s economy and security.

In a short statement, Lacson said the Philippines was, after all, exporting “at least $10 billion worth of goods annually to the US, and accounts for 52 percent of the total US military support and assistance to the entire Asia-Pacific region.”

According to Lacson, there are also many employed Filipino immigrants there should the US retaliate.

“Considering all these, I hope some of the Cabinet members will have the courage and sensibility to speak to the President to reconsider,” he said.

On Wednesday, Duterte said he would ask the Cabinet members to comply with the travel ban “in the meantime.”

“Parang boycott,” he had said.

The President issued the statement after the US cancelled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa said he believes it was because of his role in the drug war, which the US has criticized.

He said Duterte’s threat was because of one-sided foreign relations.