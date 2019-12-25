Lacson believes localized peace talks with Communist rebels have better chance of succeeding

(Eagle News)–Senator Panfilo Lacson believes localized peace talks with Communist rebels have a better chance at success than nationwide negotiations.

In a statement, Lacson said this was because “not all local government units have the same level of intensity as far as insurgency is concerned,” noting that “many LGUs do not even have insurgency concerns at all.”

Apart from this, he said local officials “have a better grip of the insurgency problems in their localities than national officials.”

“I would say that as long as the parameters of the national government are clearly defined to guide the local officials in dealing with the localized peace talks, and as long as they are adequately supported logistically with some degree of authority to extend livelihood programs to possible rebel returnees, I believe they have a better chance of success than what we have been failing to accomplish for the past several decades,” he said.

At present a ceasefire between the government and the rebels is in place between Dec. 23 to January 7.

Earliee, President Rodrigo Duterte sent Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to the Netherlands to speak to Communist Party of the Philippines founder Joma Sison.

Sison is in exile in the European country.

Sison however doubted the President’s sincerity.