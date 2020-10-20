La Union, Pangasinan, other areas still under Signal No. 2 as TS “Pepito” maintains strength, moves closer to Isabela, Aurora

(Eagle News) — Several areas are still under Signal No. 2 as “Pepito” maintained its strength and moved closer to the Isabela-Aurora area on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

In its 2 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said La Union, Pangasinan, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Aurora, the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon), the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin), the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands were still under the tropical cyclone wind signal with “Pepito” estimated 195 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

So far, PAGASA said it was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it moved west northwest at 25 kph.

“Pepito” is forecast to make landfall over the coast of Aurora-Isabela area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. today.

It will then cross the Luzon landmass, and emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning.

The tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Metro Manila, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Rizal, the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons), Catanduanes, the rest of northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real), the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Isabela, and the rest of Zambales, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said “Pepito” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Benguet.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

“Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

As for winds, PAGASA said high to gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under signals number one and 2.High to gale-force winds with occasional gusts due to the northeasterly surface wind flow will, on the other hand, be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the coastal and/or mountainous areas of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte due to rough to very rough seas.

The seaboards of areas under signals number one and two will also experience rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Those with small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

PAGASA said inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.