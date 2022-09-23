“Karding” slightly accelerates as it moves westward

(Eagle News) — “Karding” has slightly accelerated as it moved westward on Friday, Sept. 23.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, so far, the center of the tropical storm was estimated 1,235 km east of Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

From Sunday midnight through morning, PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela.

The rest of Sunday through Monday, moderate to heavy rains will prevail over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Provinces, and La Union.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the northern portion of Aurora and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley.

Due to the southwest monsoon partly influenced by “Karding,” occasional rains are also possible beginning Sunday over most of Southern Luzon and Visayas, especially over their western sections, according to the weather bureau.

“Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be hoisted as early as tonight over the eastern portions of Northern and Central Luzon in anticipation of winds of at least strong breeze to near gale strength associated with the approaching tropical cyclone,” PAGASA said.