“Karding” exits PAR but occasional monsoon rains still possible

(Eagle News) — “Karding” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, in the next 24 hours, occasional monsoon rains are still possible over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas.

PAGASA said due to the southwest monsoon partly influenced by “Karding,” occasional gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength are also possible over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas until tomorrow evening.

In the next 24 hours, under the influence of “Karding” and the enhanced southwest monsoon, moderate to rough seas may also prevail over the western seaboards of the country.

PAGASA said “Karding” will continue moving westward towards Vietnam.

So far, it’s packing maximum sustained winds of up to 140 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It’s moving westward at 20 kph.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” PAGASA said.