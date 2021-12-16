JUST IN: Typhoon “Odette” makes second landfall in vicinity of Liloan, Panaon Island in S. Leyte

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Odette” made landfall in the vicinity of Liloan, Panaon Island in Southern Leyte, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Thursday, Dec. 16.

According to PAGASA, the landfall–its second— took place at 4:50 p.m.

Earlier, PAGASA said “Odette” made landfall over Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte at 1:30 p.m.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the following areas are under Signal No. 4 as a result:

Southern Leyte

southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom), Bohol,

central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and

Bucas Grande Islands

The following areas are under Signal No.3:

rest of southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)

northern portion and extreme southern portion of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Samboan, Ginatilan, Oslob, Santander, Dalaguete, Sogod)

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

the southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An),

Guimaras

the southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)

the southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran),

the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 2, PAGASA said:

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands,

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

mainlanad Palawan including Kalayaan

Balabac

Cuyo

Calamian

Cagayancillo Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

the rest of Leyte

the rest of Cebu

the rest of Negros Occidental

the rest of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

the rest of Antique

rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

the rest of Agusan del Norte

the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

the northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City), Misamis Oriental,

Camiguin

the northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

the northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

Under Signal No.1 are:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

the rest of Albay

Marinduque

the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez), Batangas

northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

the rest of Bukidnon

the rest of Lanao del Norte

the rest of Lanao del Sur

the rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

the rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip,)

the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

PAGASA said heavy to torrential rains are expected over Caraga, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Northern Mindanao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas, the rest of Zamboanga Peninsula, and mainland Bangsamoro.