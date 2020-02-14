JUST IN: QC court orders arrest of Trillanes, several others

(Eagle News)–A Quezon City court has ordered the arrest of former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and several others for conspiracy to commit sedition.

Apart from Trillanes, the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 138 ordered the arrest of Peter Joemel Advincula, Jonnel Sangalang, Yolanda Villanueva Ong, Flaviano Villanueva, priest Robert Alejo, Vicente Romano III, Joel Saracho, dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto, Boom Enriquez and “Monique.”

Bail was set at P10,000.

The charges stem from the videos of Advincula alias “Bikoy,” a yellow-hooded character who alleged President Rodrigo Duterte’s family and friends were involved in the illegal drug trade. With a report from Meanne Corvera