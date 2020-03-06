JUST IN: PHL records two new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has recorded two more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases to five.

In a press briefing on Friday, March 5, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the two new cases were a 48-year-old Filipino with a travel history from Japan and a 62-year-old Filipino in San Juan with no travel history.

The first three confirmed COVID-19 cases of the Philippines were all Chinese nationals who came to the country.

One died, the other two recovered.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on several countries including China as a precaution against COVID-19.