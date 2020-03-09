JUST IN: PHL records 10 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 20

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Monday, March 9, said the number of novel coronavirus cases has reached 20.

This was after it recorded 10 additional cases apart from the four it announced on Sunday night, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press conference.

She said the DOH received the test results on the additional cases this noon.

“Ang pagdami ng kaso ay dahil sa maigting na surveillance na ginagawa natin ngayon. If you may observe, some of these positive cases have histories of travel,” she said.

“We are now getting all the other information,” she added.

She said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases would come out with a resolution tonight.

Prior to Sunday’s announcement, the DOH announced six confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Vergeire said all four COVID-19 cases announced on Sunday night were in stable condition.