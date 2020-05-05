JUST IN: NTC issues cease and desist order vs ABSCBN Corp.

(Eagle News)–The National Telecommunications Commission has issued a cease and desist order against ABSCBN Corp.

In ordering the media giant to stop operating its radio and TV stations nationwide, the NTC noted RA 7966, its congressional franchise, had expired on May 4.

ABSCBN Corp. was also ordered to show cause in ten days why the frequencies specified by the NTC should not be recalled absent the congressional franchise.

“Failure to respond within the period herein granted shall be considered waiver of respondent’s right to be heard and the commission shall render such judgment as the law and evidence may warrant,” the NTC said.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who had given the legal opinion the NTC could issue provisional authorities to operate, said the NTC “must have a very good reason” for issuing the cease and desist order.

“Let’s wait for its explanation,” he said.

Earlier, Solicitor General Jose Calida cautioned the NTC against giving ABSCBN Corp. and ABSCBN Convergence the provisional authorities to operate, noting there was nothing in the law that says they could do this before a franchise was issued.

ABSCBN Convergence’s franchise expired in March.