JUST IN: NCRPO’s Sinas is next PNP chief–Palace

(Eagle News)–National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas is the next Philippine National Police chief.

The Palace made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 9, a day before PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan’s retirement.

Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said three names had been submitted as candidates for the highest-ranking post in the police organization to President Rodrigo Duterte, who makes his pick.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, however, did not reveal the names.

The President earlier defended Sinas after his personnel organized a birthday party for him at a time the government imposed strict health and safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The President had said it wasn’t Sinas’ fault the party had been organized without the then-NCRPO chief’s knowledge. With a report from Vic Somintac