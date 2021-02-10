JUST IN: MRT-3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia passes away

(Eagle News) — Metro Rail Transit-3 General Manager Rodolfo Garcia has passed away.

A Department of Transportation statement said he died early this evening.

It did not state a cause of death.

In January, the DOTr said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had said Garcia was at that time in the intensive care unit.

In its statement, the DOTr recognized Garcia’s “untiring effort to improve the state of the MRT-3.”

“We acknowledge and highly appreciate Gen. Garcia for sharing his expertise, knowledge and leadership,” it said.

“The entire DOTr family wishes to condole with the bereaved family of Gen. Garcia,” it added.