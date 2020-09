(Eagle News)–Markk Perete has submitted his resignation from the Department of Justice.

In a brief statement, Perete, an undersecretary, said he decided to submit the resignation effective today due to “serious reasons” after “much thought.”

He did not elaborate.

Perete will in effect relinquish his post as DOJ spokesperson should the resignation be accepted.

He was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as undersecretary in July 2018.

In November 2018, he was named as the Jusice spokesperson.