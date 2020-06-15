JUST IN: Manila court finds Rappler’s Ressa, former researcher guilty of cyber libel

(Eagle News)–A Manila court has found Rappler’s Maria Ressa guilty of cyberlibel in connection with a story Rappler published in 2012 and republished in 2014.

Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa handed down the guilty verdict also against Rappler’s former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr.

The cyber libel complaint stems from the story linking businessman Wilfredo Keng to human trafficking and drug smuggling, citing what Rappler said was an intelligence report.

The story also alleged Keng was the owner of the sport utility vehicle used by former Chief Justice Renato Corona. With a report from Moira Encina