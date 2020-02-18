JUST IN: Filipinos working in HK, Macau now exempted from outbound travel ban — DFA official

(Eagle News) — Filipinos working in Hong Kong and Macau are now allowed to resume work in those places after they were exempted by the government from the imposed travel ban amid the novel coronavirus threat.

In a tweet, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said the exemption from the outbound travel ban was made by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases “subject to certain procedural formalities.”

No other details were available.

The Philippine government so far has an ongoing ban on travelers from and to China, Hong Kong and Macau.