JUST IN: COVID-19 recoveries in PHL climb to 1842 as cases rise to 10610

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 10610, after the Department of Health reported 147 new ones on Saturday, May 9.

The DOH said of the total number of cases, 123 or 84 percent came from Metro Manila, and 24 or 16 percent from other areas.

Recoveries rose to 1842 with the addition of 108.

The death toll stands at 704 after the DOH reported eight new ones.

Earlier, the DOH and epidemiologist Dr. John Wong said the country was starting to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

But Metro Manila mayors said they were eyeing recommending another extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region, fearing a second wave of COVID-19 infections and noting that areas in the Metro were very interconnected.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases would “strongly consider” the proposal.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said some cities in Metro Manila would be placed under a general community quarantine after May 15.