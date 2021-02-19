JUST IN: “Auring” intensifies into severe tropical storm

(Eagle News) — “Auring” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1 is raised over Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, Monkayo), the eastern section of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Santa Josefa, Trento), and Surigao del Sur as “Auring,” located 535 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moved southwest slowly.

PAGASA said it is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

Today until tomorrow afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers are expected over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Tomorrow afternoon through Sunday morning, heavy to intense rains are expected over Caraga Region.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Visayas, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, and Davao City.

According to PAGASA, the surge of the northeast monsoon is already bringing “strong breeze to near-gale conditions with occasionally higher gusts” over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“The affected localities include those currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1. However, strong breeze to near-gale conditions directly associated with ‘Auring’ will likely begin to prevail over the wind signal areas on Saturday at the earliest,” PAGASA said.