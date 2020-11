JUST IN: Strong quake hits Surigao del Sur: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–A strong earthquake struck Surigao del Sur on Monday, Nov. 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier said the quake, which hit at 6:37 a.m., had a magnitude of 6.4.

PHIVOLCS later downgraded this to 6.

The earthquake had its epicenter 29 kilometers southeast of San Agustin, and a depth of 33 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V- City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur

Intensity IV- Cagwait, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Surigao Del Sur

Intensity III- Cagayan de Oro City; Tagaloan, Villanueva, Balingasag, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II- El Salvador City, Initao, Luagit, Manticao, Misamis Oriental; Virac, Catanduanes

Intensity I- Iligan City

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV- Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III- Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II- Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City, Surigao del Norte;

Intensity I- Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal, Tupi, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Palo, Leyte; Borongan City

Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.