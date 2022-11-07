JUST IN: 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Cagayan

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Cagayan on Monday, Nov. 7.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 1:34 p.m.

PHIVOLCS said the epicenter was one kilometer northwest of Dalupiri Island.

The depth of focus was 54 kilometers.

According to PHIVOLCS, the following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Luna, Apayao; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II – Lal-lo, Buguey, Lasam and Peñablanca, Cagayan

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Claveria, Cagayan; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte;

Intensity II – Penablanca, Cagayan; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I – Gonzaga, Cagayan; Batac City, Ilocos Norte; Sinait, Ilocos Sur

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.