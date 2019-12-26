JUST IN: 4.8-magnitude quake hits Visayas

(Eagle News)-A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Visayas on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the quake, of tectonic origin, was 7 kilometers southeast of San Enrique, Iloilo at 8:19 p.m

Depth of focus was 14 kilometers.

The following intensities were felt:

Intensity IV – Tapaz, Capiz; Passi City & Dingle, Iloilo;

Intensity III – Iloilo City; La Carlota City, Negros Occidental; Bacolod City

Intensity II – President Roxas, Capiz

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.