JUST IN: 4.7-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)-A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Monday, Jan. 6.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake that hit at 3:25 p.m., had its epicenter 52 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.
Depth of focus was 26 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities:
Intensity IV- Glan, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity III – General Santos City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – General Santos City
Intensity II – Malungon, Alabel & Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Koronadal City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.