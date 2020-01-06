JUST IN: 4.7-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)-A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Monday, Jan. 6.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake that hit at 3:25 p.m., had its epicenter 52 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.

Depth of focus was 26 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities:

Intensity IV- Glan, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity III – General Santos City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – General Santos City

Intensity II – Malungon, Alabel & Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Koronadal City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.