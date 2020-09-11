4.6-magnitude quake strikes off Oriental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Oriental Mindoro on Friday, Sept. 11.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 12:52 p.m., had its epicenter 4 kilometers southwest of Naujan.

It had a depth of 126 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Puerto Galera, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – Calatagan, Batangas

Intensity I – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

No damage to property nor aftershocks were expected.