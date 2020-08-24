JUST IN: 4.4-magnitude quake hits Davao Oriental

(Eagle News)–A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Monday, Aug. 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 8:24 a.m., had its epicenter 42 kilometers northeast of Baganga.

It had a depth of 19 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I – Malungon, Sarangani; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.