JUST IN: 4.4-magnitude quake hits Davao Oriental

(Eagle News)–A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Monday, Aug. 24.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 8:24 a.m., had its epicenter 42 kilometers northeast of Baganga.
It had a depth of 19 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Bislig City, Surigao del Sur
Intensity I – Malungon, Sarangani; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.