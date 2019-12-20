JUST IN: 4.3-magnitude quake hits Mindanao

(Eagle News)-A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the quake, which was of tectonic origin, was 6 kilometers northwest of Kibawan.
The quake, which hit at 11:45 p.m., had a depth of focus of 13 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were felt:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani; Kidapawan City
Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.