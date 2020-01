(Eagle News)–A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 9:05 p.m., had its epicenter 18 kilometers northwest of Aroroy.

It had a depth of focus of 10 kilometers.

An Instrumental Intensity II was felt in Masbate City.