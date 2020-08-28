“Julian” intensifies into tropical storm but “high-impact weather” less likely in PHL, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–“Julian” has intensified into a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Julian,” which is estimated at 880 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, however, is less likely to cause “high-impact” weather on the country.

So far, it is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, as it moves west northwestward.

PAGASA said it is likely to intensify further before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, Aug. 31.

The southwest monsoon, however, is forecast to bring moderate to rough seas over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea.