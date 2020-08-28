“Julian” intensifies into severe tropical storm but no tropical cyclone wind signal raised

(Eagle News)–“Julian” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

But the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it is less likely to cause “high-impact weather” in the country, which means the raising of any tropical cyclone wind signal over any part of the country is not likely.

So far, PAGASA said “Julian,” which is located at 850 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, remains stationary and is forecast to move slowly northward or northeast tomorrow, or northwest on Monday.

PAGASA said “Julian” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

The southwest monsoon, however, is forecast to bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while going out to sea.