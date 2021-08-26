Featured News, Provincial News

Jonel Nuezca found guilty of murdering neighbors in Tarlac

Jonel Nuezca was charged with two counts of murder in December 2020./PNP/

(Eagle News) — A Tarlac court on Thursday, Aug. 26, found Jonel Nuezca guilty of murdering his neighbors in December last year.

Regional Trial Court Branch 106 Judge Stela Marie Asuncion of Paniqui sentenced Nuezca to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Sonia and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio over a “boga” explosion.

Nuezca was a policeman assigned to the Paranaque Crime Laboratory at the time of the incident.

He has since been dismissed.

The judge also ordered Nuezca to pay damages worth P952,560 to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, Nuezca pleaded not guilty.

The shooting was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

