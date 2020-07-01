Jolo police chief relieved from post

(Eagle News) — The chief of police of the Jolo municipal police has been relieved from his post.

The relief of Lt. Col. Walter Annayo, the police have said, was to pave the way for an impartial probe into the killing of four soldiers in a misencounter with policemen on Monday, June 29.

Annayo was replaced by Police Lt. Col. Filmore Calib.

The Philippine Army has condemned the “fatal shooting,” calling for a “full-blown investigation” into the deaths of the four soldiers it said were on official mission to identify terrorists in the area.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay had said there was no provocation on the part of the soldiers, who had identified themselves, when they were shot at by the policemen.

A police report from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said the “armed men,” however, pointed a gun at the policemen, prompting them to retaliate.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the disarming and placing under restrictive custody of the policemen involved.

The National Bureau of Investigation has been tasked to look into the incident.