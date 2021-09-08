“Jolina” maintains its strength as it moves over Batangas

Severe tropical cyclone made landfall over San Juan, Batangas this morning, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina” has maintained its strength as it moves northwestward over Batangas after making landfall over San Juan in the province.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under Signal No. 2:

Luzon

Marinduque

the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)

the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands

the central and southern portions of Quezon (General Luna, Macalelon, Sampaloc, Unisan, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Alabat, Pitogo, City of Tayabas, Padre Burgos, Lucban, Gumaca, Agdangan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Atimonan, Quezon, Tiaong, Mauban, Perez, Lucena City, Dolores, Real, Infanta)

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Metro Manila

the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

Luzon

La Union

the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa), the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

the rest of Bulacan

the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

the western portion of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona)

the western portion of Romblon (Odiongan, Romblon, Banton, Santa Maria, Concepcion, San Andres, San Jose, Looc, Ferrol, Alcantara, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera, Santa Fe)

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

PAGASA said so far, “Jolina” is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 130 kph.

In the next 24 hours, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bataan, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, are likely over Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

The tropical cyclone is so far expected to cross the Batangas-Cavite area before emerging over the mouth of Manila Bay this afternoon or evening.

This will be followed by another landfall in the vicinity of Bataan Peninsula.

“Jolina” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on tomorrow evening or Friday early morning.