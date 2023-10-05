“Jenny” makes landfall over Pingtung County, Taiwan; Signal No. 3 still raised over northern Batanes

(Eagle News) — “Jenny” has slightly weakened and has made landfall over Pingtung County in Taiwan.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 remains hoisted over the northern portion of Batanes.

The rest of Batanes are under Signal No. 2, while Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran), the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City) are under Signal No. 1.

According to PAGASA, “Jenny” will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring light to moderate rains over the western portions of Luzon.

A gale warning is also in effect for the coastal waters along the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

“Jenny,” which is so far located 180 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between this afternoon and evening.