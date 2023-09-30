“Jenny” intensifies into a tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Jenny” has intensified into a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it is so far located 1145 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving westward at 15 kph.

Although “Jenny” is not directly affecting the country at this time, PAGASA said heavy rainfall over Batanes and Babuyan Islands may be experienced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon may also be enhanced by “Jenny,” bringing occasional rains over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas tomorrow.

Tropical cyclone wind signals, PAGASA said, may be hoisted over extreme Northern Luzon tomorrow or on Monday.

A landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon or northeastern mainland Cagayan, PAGASA added, is not ruled out.