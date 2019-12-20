JBC submits shortlist of nominees to SC associate justice post to Duterte

(Eagle News)-The Judicial and Bar Council has shortlisted five people to the post of associate justice in the Supreme Court.

In the shortlist submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte were Manuel M. Barrios, Samuel M. Gaerlan, Ramon Garcia, Jhosep Lopez, Jose Midas Marquez and Eduardo Peralta Jr.

Majority of those in the shortlist are CA justices: Gaerlan, Barrios, Garcia, Lopez and Peralta.

Marquez is the Supreme Court administrator.

The shortlist was signed by JBC chair Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, and ex-officio members Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Senator Richard Gordon.