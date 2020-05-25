JBC opens applications for SC, CA positions; online public interview of applicants set on May 28

(Eagle News) – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) announced the opening of applications for the Supreme Court (SC) and Court of Appeals (CA), with an online public interview of applicants set on Thursday, May 28.

In an announcement, the JBC said the opening of applications is for the position of SC Associate Justice Jose C. Reyes Jr., who will be retiring in September 2020, as well as the position vacated by CA Presiding Justice Romeo F. Barza, who retired last August 2019.

“Interested applicants must visit the official JBC website (www.jbc.judiciary.gov.ph) and access the Online Application Scheduler”, the JBC statement said.

Applicants “will receive a computer-generated letter of intent”, and must submit the digitized versions of documentary requirements, in PDF format, through electronic mail. They are also required to submit via courier service 2 complete sets of the requirements not later than 4:30 pm on July 7.

– Online public interview of applicants set on May 28 –

The JBC also announced the conduct of the online public interview via Zoom on 10:00 AM Thursday, May 28, of applicants for the SC position.

Scheduled for interview are CA Associate Justices Ramon M. Bato Jr., Priscilla J. Baltazar-Padilla, Edwin D. Sorongon, and Nina G. Antonio-Valenzuela.

The JBC also announced that some previously interviewed applicants are also being considered for the position: CA Associate Justices Manuel Barrios, Ramon Cruz, Japar Dimaampao, Jhosep Lopez, Eduardo Peralta Jr., Pablito Perez, and Ricardo Rosario; Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang; and SC administrator Jose Midas Marquez.

“The public may submit a sworn complaint, report, or opposition against any of the aforementioned candidates by electronic mail,” the JBC said.

Eagle News Service