JBC opens application for overall deputy Ombudsman, other posts

(Eagle News)–The Judicial and Bar Council has opened applications for the posts of overall deputy Ombudsman and other posts.

Applicants may submit their applications for the post left vacated by Melchor Carandang from June 20 to Aug. 4.

Carandang was dismissed in 2018 for allegedly leaking the bank account statements of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family.

His term was supposed to end on Oct. 14, but his dismissal became final in 2019.

Those who wish to apply for any of the six CA justice posts may submit the requirements from July 11 to Aug. 25.

The posts are vacant after then-CA justices Rodil Zalameda, Edgardo delos Santos, Mario Lopez, and Samuel Gaerlan were appointed to the Supreme Court.

Justices Luisa Padilla and Jane Aurora Lantion, for their part, retired in January.

Other vacancies

There is also a vacancy in the Sandiganbayan after Justice Reynaldo Cruz passed away on February 21.

In the Court of Tax Appeals, applications for the posts of Associate Justices Cielito Mindaro-Grulla, who retired on June 17, and of Esperanza Fabon-Victorino, who retired on August 3, are open.

Four posts—one of chair and the three of members (one representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the other active law practitioners, and the other law students) — are also open in the Legal Education Board.

Applications for the Sandiganbayan up to the LEB posts are accepted also from July 11 to August 25.