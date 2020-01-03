JBC now accepting applications for vacant LEB, judicial posts

(Eagle News)-The Judicial and Bar Council is now accepting applications for vacant Legal Education Board posts and judicial posts.

In a statement, the JBC said the positions of chair and regular members of LEB were now vacant following the lapse of the terms of LEB chair Emerson B. Aquende and regular member Zenaida N. Elepaño, representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, on January 13, 2019.

The term of regular member Abelardo T. Domondon, representing the ranks of active law practitioners) and regular member Catherine P. Pedrosa, representing the law students’ sector, will end on January 13 this year.

According to the JBC, there were also vacancies in courts in various judicial regions, as well as judges-at-large, “who may be temporarily assigned by the Supreme Court as acting or assisting Judge to any of the lower courts as public interest may require and for such length of time as may be determined the Supreme Court.”

“Interested applicants must visit the official JBC website (www.jbc.judiciary.gov.ph) and access the Online Application Scheduler for details,”the JBC said.