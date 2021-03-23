Japan extends P78.5 million funding for PH agri projects

(Eagle News) – The Japanese government, thru its embassy, has allowed the grant of P75.8 million worth of funding support for three agricultural projects in the Philippines.

In a statement, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines said “Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko signed grant contracts with Japanese non-government organizations (NGOs) conducting activities in the Philippines namely OISCA International, Ikaw-Ako, and JAEC.”

Silkworm farmers from the provinces of Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Aklan, Iloilo, Antique, Misamis Oriental, and Negros Occidental are expected to benefit from the PhP 27.7 million grant to OISCA (Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement) International.

The embassy said that the above-mentioned provinces “will undergo mulberry field maintenance and other activities in each project site to contribute in improving the skills of the farmers,” adding that the project “aims to develop model sericulture farmers whose additional expertise in the future will certainly increase the production of cocoon and high quality raw silk.”

On the other hand, the PhP 1.27 million grant to Ikaw-Ako will be used to “commercialize strawberry cultivation and encourage farm tourism in the village of Patag, Silay City, Negros Occidental.”

Under the Ikaw-Ako project, an “income option” will be laid out for residents “by utilizing Japan’s strawberry cultivation technology and expertise in the operation of farms focusing on agri-tourism.”

Lastly, a PhP 38.1 million grant to the the Japan Agricultural Exchange Council (JAEC) will be used to disseminate technology in the application of charcoal, wood vinegar and compost in vegetable fields “to reduce production costs and secure income for farmers”, as well as to “improve the vegetable distribution process in the middle of Luzon.”

The said agricultural development projects are among the 55 programs under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO projects in the Philippines, which began in 2002 and amounted to approximately 1.4 billion yen in total.

“Japan believes that this project will not only strengthen the friendship between the peoples of the Philippines and Japan, but also bolster the existing strategic partnership between the two countries”, the Embassy’s statement said.

Eagle News Service