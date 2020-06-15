ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers to Bicol, other areas

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, and MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

As for winds and coastal waters, PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.