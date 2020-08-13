ITCZ affects Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region,and MIMAROPA will have

cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized

thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible, too.

Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters, while Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate ones.

PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, estimated 1260 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said earlier that while the tropical depression was expected to enter PAR, it was forecast to weaken into a low pressure area upon doing so.