ITCZ affects Southern Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani, General Santos City, and Davao Occidental will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flasb floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rainshowers are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.