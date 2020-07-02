ITCZ affects S. Mindanao

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rainshowers are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.