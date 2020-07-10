ITCZ affects S. Mindanao

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening, also as a result of localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The whole country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.