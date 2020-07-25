Weather Forecast

ITCZ affects S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting  Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly  cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions are also due to localized  thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

 

Related Posts