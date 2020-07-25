ITCZ affects S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions are also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.