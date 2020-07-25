ITCZ affects S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, MIMAROPA, Western and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers also due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.