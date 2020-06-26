ITCZ affects S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today as the Intertropical Convergence Zone affects Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao, with moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds expected over Davao de Oro (Pantukan) , Davao del Norte (SamalIs.), Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and South Cotabato (Tampakan, Polomolok), within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Surigao del Norte (Malimono, Tubod, Mainit), Agusan del Norte (Jabonga), and Dabao Oriental (San Isidro, Mati, Gov. Generoso, Lupon).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

It said light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro.

The weather bureau said these areas will have slight to moderate seas.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light winds and slight coastal waters.